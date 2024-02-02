Lewis Hamilton's 11-Year Journey With Mercedes F1 Team In Pics

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 02, 2024

Popular driver Lewis Hamilton announced that he would be parting ways with Mercedes F1 Team at the upcoming season, ending his 11-year journey with them

Credits: Instagram/F1

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver for Mercedes F1 team, winning six World Championship titles and boasting 77 pole positions

Credits: Instagram/F1

Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes F1 team in 2013 after serving five seasons with McLaren (2007 to 2012). Hamilton replaced retiring Michael Schumacher in Mercedes F1 Team

Credits: Instagram/F1

After joining Mercedes F1 team, Lewis Hamilton became the most successful driver in the most, notching up 82 race victories

Credits: Instagram/F1

Former World Champion late Nikki Lauda was the main man behind convincing Lewis Hamilton to join the Mercedes F1 team

Credits: Instagram/F1

During his 11-year stint with Mercedes F1 Team, the legendary British driver has achieved 49 fastest laps

Credits: Instagram/F1

Lewis Hamilton has picked 142 podium finishes throughout his illustrious career. His first podium finish with Mercedes F1 team was at the Malaysian Grand Prix

Credits: Instagram/F1

Lewis Hamilton have won points consecutively in 48 races from 2018 British Grand Prix to 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix

Credits: Instagram/F1

Lewis Hamilton 11-year journey with Mercedes will go down as the one of the bests in the history of Formula 1.

Credits: Instagram/F1

The British Driver will embark on his new journey with Ferrari on a multi-year deal from 2025 season onwards

Credits: Instagram/F1