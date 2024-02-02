Lewis Hamilton's 11-Year Journey With Mercedes F1 Team In Pics

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 02, 2024
Popular driver Lewis Hamilton announced that he would be parting ways with Mercedes F1 Team at the upcoming season, ending his 11-year journey with them
Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver for Mercedes F1 team, winning six World Championship titles and boasting 77 pole positions
Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes F1 team in 2013 after serving five seasons with McLaren (2007 to 2012). Hamilton replaced retiring Michael Schumacher in Mercedes F1 Team
After joining Mercedes F1 team, Lewis Hamilton became the most successful driver in the most, notching up 82 race victories
Former World Champion late Nikki Lauda was the main man behind convincing Lewis Hamilton to join the Mercedes F1 team
During his 11-year stint with Mercedes F1 Team, the legendary British driver has achieved 49 fastest laps
Lewis Hamilton has picked 142 podium finishes throughout his illustrious career. His first podium finish with Mercedes F1 team was at the Malaysian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton have won points consecutively in 48 races from 2018 British Grand Prix to 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton 11-year journey with Mercedes will go down as the one of the bests in the history of Formula 1.
The British Driver will embark on his new journey with Ferrari on a multi-year deal from 2025 season onwards
