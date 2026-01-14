Gujarat Giants Stars Draw Inspiration From Dharavi’s Young Cricketers And Entrepreneurs |

Mumbai: Women’s Premier League (WPL) players from the Gujarat Giants on Tuesday spent time with cricket-playing schoolgirls, women’s self-help groups and local entrepreneurs in Dharavi, drawing inspiration from the resilience and aspirations of residents in Asia’s largest slum cluster.

England international Danni Wyatt Hodge and Indian players Happy Kumari and Shivani Singh interacted with young girls who pursue cricket amid acute space constraints, women navigating livelihood challenges, and small business owners running large-scale operations from compact workspaces.

Cricket-playing schoolgirls spoke about practising wherever space is available, balancing academics with sport and aspiring to pursue cricket professionally despite limited infrastructure.

“Cricket gives us confidence and hope for a better future,” said one of the schoolgirls.

Women from self-help groups highlighted issues around livelihoods, household responsibilities and the need for improved social and physical infrastructure to support future generations.

Reacting to the interaction, Wyatt Hodge said the determination she witnessed was striking. “The passion we saw, especially among the young girls, was inspiring. Their challenges are real, but so is their belief that they can overcome them. That mindset resonates strongly with a sportsperson,” she said.

Happy Kumari said the visit left her deeply motivated. “You are facing many challenges, yet your resilience stands out. I’m not here to give advice, but I must say I feel inspired after meeting you all,” she told Dharavi girls.

The Gujarat Giants players also visited Dharavi’s recycling, garmenting and leather units, interacting with small and medium entrepreneurs who demonstrated how businesses adapt and scale operations within limited spaces.

“Our businesses survive because of resilience and constant innovation. Dharavi has always found ways to move forward,” said an entrepreneur from the garment sector.

The visit was facilitated by Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd as part of community engagement efforts linked to Dharavi’s redevelopment, aimed at fostering dialogue and showcasing the area’s social and economic fabric.

Gujarat Giants currently have four points from three matches in the ongoing WPL season.

