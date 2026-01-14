VIDEO: Delhi Capitals Win Toss In DC Vs UPW WPL 2026 Clash, Opt To Bowl First In Empty DY Patil Stadium - Here's Why

Captain Jemimah Rodrigues has won the toss and opted to field first in Delhi Capitals' game against the UP Warriorz on Wednesday. UP Warriorz have made one change, bringing in Chloe Tryon for Deandra Dottin. Both teams have lost both their opening matches in WPL 2026 and will hope to reverse the trend in Navi Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani

UP Warriorz Women Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

The match is be played in front of an empty DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match clashes with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Elections and the police have informed BCCI their inability to provide security for the same. The games on January 14 and 15 will have spectators as a result.