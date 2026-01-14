Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment

Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers mixed purpose with pleasure as they welcomed over 11,000 runners to the annual Powai Run on January 11, 2026. |

Mumbai, January 12: Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers mixed purpose with pleasure as they welcomed over 11,000 runners to the annual Powai Run on January 11, 2026.

Headlining the event were 20 pink auto-rickshaws sponsored by Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club to empower women through skill-based driving training. These vehicles both enable financial independence for the female operators and enhance safety and inclusion for women passengers.

Proceeds from the event – the 14th in the series, and the fifth year of collaboration with Brookfield Properties - were directed towards several charitable causes, ranging from life-saving heart surgeries and cancer care to girl child education, patient support, and community health and wellness programs.

The event was flagged off from Downtown Powai by: Ankur Gupta, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, Real Estate, Brookfield; Eakta Menon, President, Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers; Danny Poljak, President and Co-Head of Real Estate, Brookfield Properties in Australia; and Charu Thapar, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations and CRM, Brookfield Properties in India.

In addition to the annual 4KM and 10KM races, Brookfield Properties also hosted two special category runs - the CEO Run for the senior leadership of Brookfield Properties stakeholders and strategic partners and the IIT-B Run, which saw over 1,000 current IIT B students, faculty, and alumni participate. The run was flagged off by Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla, Dean of Student Affairs, IIT B.