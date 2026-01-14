 Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBrookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment

Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment

Over 11,000 runners participated in the Powai Run on January 11, organised by Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers. Proceeds from the charity event will support healthcare, education and community wellness initiatives. The run also showcased 20 pink auto-rickshaws aimed at empowering women through skill-based driving training.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers mixed purpose with pleasure as they welcomed over 11,000 runners to the annual Powai Run on January 11, 2026. |

Mumbai, January 12: Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers mixed purpose with pleasure as they welcomed over 11,000 runners to the annual Powai Run on January 11, 2026.

Headlining the event were 20 pink auto-rickshaws sponsored by Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club to empower women through skill-based driving training. These vehicles both enable financial independence for the female operators and enhance safety and inclusion for women passengers.

Proceeds from the event – the 14th in the series, and the fifth year of collaboration with Brookfield Properties - were directed towards several charitable causes, ranging from life-saving heart surgeries and cancer care to girl child education, patient support, and community health and wellness programs.

Read Also
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Additional Tickets Go LIVE For Mumbai, Super 8 Matches
article-image

The event was flagged off from Downtown Powai by: Ankur Gupta, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, Real Estate, Brookfield; Eakta Menon, President, Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers; Danny Poljak, President and Co-Head of Real Estate, Brookfield Properties in Australia; and Charu Thapar, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations and CRM, Brookfield Properties in India.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 14, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 14, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Kalyan East Poll Campaign Turns Violent As Clash Erupts In Khadgolwali, Sena Workers Injured
Kalyan East Poll Campaign Turns Violent As Clash Erupts In Khadgolwali, Sena Workers Injured
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7.5–7.8 Per Cent In FY26 On Festive Demand, Services Boost: Deloitte Report
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7.5–7.8 Per Cent In FY26 On Festive Demand, Services Boost: Deloitte Report
MUHS To Introduce Blockchain-Based Academic Certificates To Prevent Forgery In Medical Education
MUHS To Introduce Blockchain-Based Academic Certificates To Prevent Forgery In Medical Education

In addition to the annual 4KM and 10KM races, Brookfield Properties also hosted two special category runs - the CEO Run for the senior leadership of Brookfield Properties stakeholders and strategic partners and the IIT-B Run, which saw over 1,000 current IIT B students, faculty, and alumni participate. The run was flagged off by Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla, Dean of Student Affairs, IIT B.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment
Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Additional Tickets Go LIVE For Mumbai, Super 8 Matches
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Additional Tickets Go LIVE For Mumbai, Super 8 Matches
VIDEO: CLEAN BOWLED! Harshit Rana Castles Devon Conway In IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI, Netizens React With...
VIDEO: CLEAN BOWLED! Harshit Rana Castles Devon Conway In IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI, Netizens React With...
VIDEO: Delhi Capitals Win Toss In DC Vs UPW WPL 2026 Clash, Opt To Bowl First In Empty DY Patil...
VIDEO: Delhi Capitals Win Toss In DC Vs UPW WPL 2026 Clash, Opt To Bowl First In Empty DY Patil...
Australian Open 2026: Amateur Jordan Smith Wins 'One Point Slam', Beats Sinner, Alcaraz To Bag $1M...
Australian Open 2026: Amateur Jordan Smith Wins 'One Point Slam', Beats Sinner, Alcaraz To Bag $1M...