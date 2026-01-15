 Unusual Scenes! Monkey Spotted At India Open 2026 Raises Eyebrows As Venue Comes Under Scrutiny; Video
A monkey was spotted in the spectator gallery during the India Open Super 750 at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, drawing attention from fans, players, and netizens. The viral incident didn’t disrupt play but comes amid ongoing concerns about venue conditions, including bird droppings. Officials assured measures are being taken to maintain a safe environment for athletes and spectators.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
Image: dewismashes/Kang Min-hyuk/Instagram

An unusual visitor at the ongoing India Open Super 750 badminton tournament has drawn significant attention from fans, players and netizens alike. On Wednesday, a monkey was spotted inside the spectator gallery of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where top international shuttlers are competing, prompting fresh discussions on venue conditions.

The unexpected appearance of the simian spectator in the stands was captured in images and clips shared on social media, quickly going viral among badminton followers. While the animal caused curiosity among onlookers, it did not distract play or disrupt any match or training sessions.

The monkey sighting comes amid ongoing concerns over the playing environment at the venue, including earlier complaints by players about bird droppings and what some described as “unhealthy conditions” in training areas.

While the unusual encounter has sparked amusement and debates online, tournament officials say they’re committed to ensuring a safe and regulated environment for athletes and spectators as the India Open continues.

'Due To Extreme Pollution In Delhi...': Top Shuttler Anders Antonsen Withdraws From India Open 2026 Citing Extreme Air Quality Concerns; Fined ₹4.5 Lakh

World No. 3 badminton star Anders Antonsen has announced that he will not compete in the 2026 Yonex‑Sunrise India Open in New Delhi, a Super 750 event on the BWF World Tour, choosing instead to prioritise his health amid concerns over Delhi’s severe air pollution. Antonsen confirmed his decision on social media, indicating that he will accept any penalty for skipping the event rather than risk his well‑being.

The India Open, scheduled from January 13–18, 2026, is one of the key early‑season tournaments that top players are expected to attend under the Badminton World Federation’s commitment regulations, which can include fines for withdrawals without valid reasons. However, Antonsen’s post made clear that his decision was driven by health considerations related to the high pollution levels in New Delhi, which have frequently garnered international attention during the winter months. Antonsen has to pay a hefty penalty of USD 5,000 (₹4.5 Lakh).

“Many are curious as to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the third consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don’t think it’s a place to host a badminton tournament,” said Antonsen.

While the organisers and the Badminton Association of India have not publicly detailed Antonsen’s specific concerns, the move highlights broader unease among athletes competing in the national capital’s challenging environmental conditions. In the recent past, other players, notably Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt have also criticised venue conditions and the surrounding air quality, describing them as “unhealthy and unacceptable” and raising health concerns ahead of major events like the World Championships scheduled at the same venue later in 2026.

The situation underscores ongoing discussions within the badminton community about player welfare, tournament scheduling, and host‑city readiness, especially when international events are staged in locations with environmental challenges.

