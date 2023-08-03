'Tilak Varma You Beauty': Fans In Awe As India Debutant Takes Stunning Catch In 1st T20 vs WI (WATCH)

India handed a debut to Tilak Varma on Thursday for the first T20I against the West Indies and the youngster immediately made an impact on the game by taking an outstanding catch to dismiss Johnson Charles.

The wicket came in the 8th over when Charles slog-swept a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav but mistimed his shot.

The ball went quite high towards cow-corner. Varma, who was stationed at deep mid-wicket, ran at least 15 meters towards his left at full speed before putting in the dive.

He managed to grab the ball and hold on to it even after tumbling and rolling on the ground to break his momentum.

The players on the field and commentators on air were equally surprised to see Varma take the catch which seemed impossible when Charles skied the ball and it looked like it was going to land in an empty space.

Even fans on social media were in awe of Varma's outstanding fielding effort on his international debut.

West Indies in trouble after 'Kul-Cha' strike

India handed maiden T20I caps to Varma and fast bowler Mukesh Kumar, who made his international debut during the Test series against the Windies last month.

India have picked three spinners in their squad in Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Chahal struck twice in his first over to remove Kyle Mayers (1) and Brandon King (28) before Kuldeep sent back Charles for 3 to leave the West Indies in trouble at 58 for 3 in 7.3 overs.

