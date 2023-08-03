 WI vs IND, 1st T20I Live Updates & Top Moments: West Indies Opt To Bat, Tilak Verma & Mukesh Kumar Debut For India
WI vs IND, 1st T20I Live Updates & Top Moments: West Indies Opt To Bat, Tilak Verma & Mukesh Kumar Debut For India

Team India will look to continue their winning run in the West Indies and start the final series of the tour with a win in Trinidad. Follow our Live Blog for the latest updates & scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
03 August 2023 07:55 PM IST

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

03 August 2023 07:55 PM IST

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

03 August 2023 07:55 PM IST

Hardik Pandya: That was the whole plan for this tour as well. We might be coming here to play the World Cup. Some players might get a chance to play here. By the time we come here next time, we'll be prepared. I try to keep things simple. For me it's about improving. I focus on processes. You might have some losses and failures, I am okay with it. It's all about challenging ourselves. Umran, Bishnoi miss out. We are playing three spinners.

03 August 2023 07:55 PM IST

Rovman Powell: We are gonna bat. Looks like a dry surface. India are playing a lot of spinners, let's see how we cope against them. The guys are confident. It's not a complete change in strategy. We are still boundary hitters, we are trying to run hard. We have gone with our strengths.

03 August 2023 07:52 PM IST

West Indies captain Rovman Powell win the toss and elects to bat first in Triniad. India have included 3 spinners in their playing XI, Umran Malik misses out.

