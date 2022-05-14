Thomas Cup badminton final, India v Indonesia: When and where to watch Live online and on TV

Brimming with confidence, India will again look to punch above their weight when they run into 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of Thomas Cup on Sunday, seeking to create history one more time.

Given their formidable record, defending champions Indonesia have been the team to beat in the competition, but the Indian men's team has shown its mettle by bringing down mighty Malaysia and Denmark to make its first-ever final at the prestigious tournament.

It was a historic moment for the unheralded Indian team as despite the odds, it never lacked in self-belief and displayed exemplarily mental fortitude to recover twice from initial reversals to come on top of their opponents.

Going into the final, India will look to prove that it possess the wherewithal to pull the rugs from under the feet of their fancied rivals.

While Indonesia have been relentless with an unbeaten record, India have lost just one match—against Chinese Taipei in the group stage—so far in the competition.

Thomas Cup squad

Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat.

Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

When: May 15

Time: 11:30 am onwards

Where to Watch: LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD

Live Streaming: The matches will be streamed on Voot

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 05:28 PM IST