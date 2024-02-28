'This Is Wonderful To See': PM Modi Highlights 2 Important Takeaways From Sachin Tendulkar's J&K Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid notice to Sachin Tendulkar's tweet appreciating the beauty of Jammu & Kashmir after his trip to the scenic Indian Union Territory.

Tendulkar visited Kashmir with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, but Arjun was missing from the family holiday. He has been regularly posting pictures and videos from his vacation in snowy Gulmarg and other parts of the UT.

From visiting a Kashmir willow bat factory in Gulmarg to learning how to ride snowmobiles, the Tendulkars did it all in one of India's most popular tourist destinations.

"Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people’s exceptional hospitality.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially after this trip," Tendulkar posted on X which was then retweeted by PM Modi along with his own views on J&K.

"This is wonderful to see! @sachin_rt’s lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth:

"One - to discover different parts of #IncredibleIndia. Two- the importance of 'Make in India'. Together, let’s build a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat!" PM Modi replied on Tendulkar's tweet.

Tendulkar arrived in Gulmarg last week and visited a cricket bat manufacturer in the Sangam area in South Kashmir before heading to Pahalgham where he stayed at the Pine and Peak hotel.

He also interacted with soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu and even played cricket with them and a few locals on a road in Uri.

Tendulkar also met with Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team captain Amir Hussain Lone and gave him a signed bat as a gift.