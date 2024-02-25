PHOTOS: Sachin Tendulkar & His Wife Anjali Enjoy Romantic Getaway In Snowy Gulmarg

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 25, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali are having ball of a time together during their visit to Kashmir's Gulmarg

Credits: Instagram/Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar pose for a picture before he walks out to enjoy a sea of snow in Gulmarg

Credits: Instagram/Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar unleashes his inner child and lay in the snow with his arms and legs stretched out.

Credits: Instagram/Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar enjoying snowfall in Gulmarg as he stretched his arms to embrace winter's beauty with joy

Credits: Instagram/Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar sitting on a pile of snow as he enjoys first snowfall in Kashmir's Gulmarg

Credits: Instagram/Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife are having romantic getaway in Kashmir and enjoying the snowfall

Credits: Instagram/Sachin Tendulkar

Snowy Kashmir's Gulmarg looks mesmerizing in the night

Credits: Instagram/Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar shared a video where his wife Anjali slipped in the snow while the couple were posing for a picture

Credits: Instagram/Sachin Tendulkar