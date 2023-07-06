'This Is The End For Me': Bangladesh ODI Captain Tamim Iqbal Breaks Down As He Retires With Immediate Effect

Tamim Iqbal has retired from international cricket. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has shocked the cricketing fraternity by ending his international career with immediate effect, three months before the upcoming 50-over World Cup edition in India. The left-handed opening batter was emotional and broke down while making the announcement during a press conference in Chattogram on Thursday.

Iqbal missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to a back injury, but made himself available for the three-match ODI series that began on Wednesday. The veteran batter struggled in the opening game at Chattogram, scoring 13 runs in 21 balls before left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed him.

Tamim Iqbal seeks prayers for the next chapter of his life:

During the press conference, Tamim thanked his family, teammates, and BCB officials for giving him the opportunity to play for Bangladesh and hope to kickstart the next chapter of his life well.

"This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. I want to thank all my team-mates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me. I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers."

Tamim Iqbal retires as Bangladesh's highest run-getter in ODIs:

Having made his ODI debut in 2007, the 34-year-old retires as their highest run-getter in the format with 8313 runs in 241 ODIs at 36.62. His 14 ODI tons are also the most by a Bangladeshi batter. He also retired from T20I cricket in the same time last year.

As a Test player, Tamim accumulated 5134 runs in 70 matches at 38.89 with 10 centuries. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to name a successor for Tamim in ODIs.