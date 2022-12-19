IND vs BAN: Bangladesh cricketer Taskin Ahmed terms Viral Kohli legend, fans call it 'Beautiful'

Virat Kohli fans were left delighted after Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed called the India batting star a legend on Monday.
Taskin posted a picture with the former India captain while sitting in the flight.
He captioned it: Looking forward to 2nd Test with @imVkohli #Legend."
Twitterati were quick to react to the post.
Here are a few reactions
Meanwhile, Bangladesh handed a maiden Test call-up to left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed on Sunday while leaving out injured pacer Ebadot Hossain for the second red-ball fixture against India next week.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board posted the squad for second Test, scheduled to start from December 22 in Dhaka, on its Twitter handle.
Nasum, who has played four ODIs and 28 T20Is for Bangladesh, has been brought in as cover for skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is unlikely to bowl in the second Test.
Bangladesh were two bowlers short in the 188-run loss to India in the first Test as Shakib and Hossain didn't bowl in the second innings.
While Shakib is struggling with shoulder and rib issues, Hossain has a back injury.
Bangladesh squad for second Test: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan and Rejaur Rahman Raja
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)