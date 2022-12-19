e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN: Bangladesh cricketer Taskin Ahmed terms Viral Kohli legend, fans call it 'Beautiful'

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh cricketer Taskin Ahmed terms Viral Kohli legend, fans call it 'Beautiful'

Taskin posted a picture with the former India captain while sitting in the flight

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Virat Kohli fans were left delighted after Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed called the India batting star a legend on Monday.

Taskin posted a picture with the former India captain while sitting in the flight.

He captioned it: Looking forward to 2nd Test with @imVkohli #Legend."

Twitterati were quick to react to the post.

Here are a few reactions

Meanwhile, Bangladesh handed a maiden Test call-up to left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed on Sunday while leaving out injured pacer Ebadot Hossain for the second red-ball fixture against India next week.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board posted the squad for second Test, scheduled to start from December 22 in Dhaka, on its Twitter handle.

Nasum, who has played four ODIs and 28 T20Is for Bangladesh, has been brought in as cover for skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is unlikely to bowl in the second Test.

Bangladesh were two bowlers short in the 188-run loss to India in the first Test as Shakib and Hossain didn't bowl in the second innings.

While Shakib is struggling with shoulder and rib issues, Hossain has a back injury.

Bangladesh squad for second Test: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan and Rejaur Rahman Raja

Read Also
India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs first Test, register first away win in 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Argentina fan goes topless during FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, risks jail

WATCH: Argentina fan goes topless during FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, risks jail

WATCH: Lionel Messi & Co's wild dressing room celebration after winning FIFA World Cup 2022 Final...

WATCH: Lionel Messi & Co's wild dressing room celebration after winning FIFA World Cup 2022 Final...

WATCH: Wild scenes in Lionel Messi's hometown of Rosario as fan celebrate Argentina's FIFA World Cup...

WATCH: Wild scenes in Lionel Messi's hometown of Rosario as fan celebrate Argentina's FIFA World Cup...

FIFA WC final: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez does X-rated celebration after winning Golden...

FIFA WC final: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez does X-rated celebration after winning Golden...

'I'm not retiring': Lionel Messi after leading Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 title

'I'm not retiring': Lionel Messi after leading Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 title