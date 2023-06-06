Pakistan May Pull Out Of Asia Cup After SL, Afghan, Bangladesh Reject Hybrid Model

Left with no option after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan backed out of their proposed 'Hybrid Model', hosts Pakistan may pull out of the Asia Cup in September. According to the 'Hybrid Model' proposed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi, Pakistan were to conduct 3 to 4 games of the Asia Cup in their country, while the rest of the matches involving India could be held at a neutral venue.

Read Also PCB officially sends hybrid model proposal to host Asia Cup matches involving India at neutral...

Hybrid Model finds no support

The idea was floated after India refused to travel to Pakistan because of security concerns.

However, it has become clear now that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have all backed the BCCI's push for moving the tournament out of Pakistan.

"It is just a formality now that the Asian Cricket Council executive board members meet virtually or a proper meeting is called later this month.

"But the PCB is now aware that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are not backing their hybrid model proposal for the Asia Cup," said a well-informed source aware of the developments.

The source said that Sethi was already in touch with his cricket management committee members and also with the relevant government officials to discuss Pakistan's stance if they do not get to host any matches of the Asia Cup at home.

Sethi has repeatedly said that if the tournament is moved to one neutral country from Pakistan, it will not take part in the competition and the source said it is on the cards that PCB will go for a boycott of the Asia Cup.