'This is horrible': Fans hit out at Manchester United for putting James Garner on transfer list

James Garner |

Manchester United fans have hit out at the club for planning to sell midfielder James Garner before the transfer window closes.

According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, United are ready to sell the academy graduate, despite their ongoing midfield troubles.

The club is understood to value him at between £15million and £20million.

The development comes after Manchester United suffered one of their worst defeats in Premier League history as Erik ten Hag's side barely laid a glove on Brentford in a 4-0 defeat on Saturday.

Here are a few reactions

