e-Paper Get App

'This is horrible': Fans hit out at Manchester United for putting James Garner on transfer list

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
James Garner |

Manchester United fans have hit out at the club for planning to sell midfielder James Garner before the transfer window closes.

According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, United are ready to sell the academy graduate, despite their ongoing midfield troubles.

The club is understood to value him at between £15million and £20million.

The development comes after Manchester United suffered one of their worst defeats in Premier League history as Erik ten Hag's side barely laid a glove on Brentford in a 4-0 defeat on Saturday.

Here are a few reactions

Read Also
'We got punished': Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on 0-4 hammering by Brentford in EPL
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSports'This is horrible': Fans hit out at Manchester United for putting James Garner on transfer list

RECENT STORIES

IFFM 2022: From Ranveer Singh to Shefali Shah, complete list of winners

IFFM 2022: From Ranveer Singh to Shefali Shah, complete list of winners

Ola Electric to enter electric car segment; to launch first model by 2024

Ola Electric to enter electric car segment; to launch first model by 2024

M.J. Akbar: Why Gandhi refused to celebrate on 15 August 1947

M.J. Akbar: Why Gandhi refused to celebrate on 15 August 1947

World leaders pour in wishes as India marks its 76th Independence Day; see full list here

World leaders pour in wishes as India marks its 76th Independence Day; see full list here

Ex-Australian cricketer Ian Chappell quits commentary after 45 years

Ex-Australian cricketer Ian Chappell quits commentary after 45 years