'This is horrible': Fans hit out at Manchester United for putting James Garner on transfer list

Manchester United fans have hit out at the club for planning to sell midfielder James Garner before the transfer window closes.
According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, United are ready to sell the academy graduate, despite their ongoing midfield troubles.
The club is understood to value him at between £15million and £20million.
The development comes after Manchester United suffered one of their worst defeats in Premier League history as Erik ten Hag's side barely laid a glove on Brentford in a 4-0 defeat on Saturday.
Here are a few reactions
