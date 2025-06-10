'This Is Completely Unacceptable...': Parth Jindal Fumes After India’s Shocking Defeat To Hong Kong In AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Image: Parth Jindal/X

The Indian football community was left reeling in shock and disappointment after the national team suffered a humiliating 0-1 defeat at the hands of 153rd-ranked Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier, prompting an outburst from Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal. Terming the performance “completely unacceptable,” Jindal expressed the frustration felt by many Indian football fans and stakeholders who expected the national side to dominate a considerably lower-ranked opponent.

Jindal has been a vocal proponent of raising standards in Indian football, and his reaction underscored the broader concerns over the lack of progress in the sport at the international level. Taking to social media after the loss, Jindal questioned the direction of Indian football and called for immediate introspection and accountability within the All India Football Federation (AIFF). His post did not mince words as he demanded a serious reassessment of the team’s preparations, selection policies, and strategic outlook, particularly in crucial continental competitions.

The loss is especially alarming given India’s relatively stronger performances in recent years. However, the setback against Hong Kong not only dampens India’s qualifying hopes but also reignites debates about long-standing structural issues such as grassroots development, tactical modernization, and player fitness.

Jindal’s statement comes at a time when there is growing pressure on Indian football authorities to move beyond administrative lip service and deliver tangible improvements. His public condemnation adds to the chorus of voices urging the AIFF to bring in a more performance-oriented culture, hire more competent technical staff, and back players who consistently prove themselves in domestic leagues and on international duty.

Video: Ashique Kuruniyan Messes Up India's Golden Goal-Scoring Opportunity In AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier vs Hong Kong

Indian football team's winger Ashique Kuruniyan missed a golden chance in the first half of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match against Hong Kong on Tuesday in Kowloon. Kuruniyan, who was given an incredible pass inside the box, had the goal right in front of him but his shot went off target.

The moment occurred in the 35th minute of the game as Liston Colaco spotted Kuruniyan inside the box and gave a grounded cross pass. Kuruniyan, usually a left-footed player, refused to take the shot with his weak foot and ended up missing the target from extremely close quarters.

Watch the video below:

The 27-year-old missed yet another opportunity at the closing stages of the contest, again from inside the box as his kick was well off the mark despite a clear opportunity.