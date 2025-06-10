Jobe Bellingham Signs Five-Year Deal With Borussia Dortmund, Follows Brother Jude’s Footsteps

Image: X

Borussia Dortmund have officially signed 19-year-old midfielder Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland on a five-year contract, marking another bold investment in youth by the German giants. The move draws inevitable comparisons to his older brother, Jude Bellingham, who once dazzled at Signal Iduna Park before making a high-profile switch to Real Madrid.

The transfer is a historic one for Sunderland, becoming the club’s most expensive sale to date. The deal reportedly includes a base fee of €33 million, with an additional €5 million in performance-based add-ons.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The younger Bellingham’s path has mirrored his brother’s in many ways. Jobe began his footballing journey at Birmingham City before joining Sunderland in 2023. Over two impressive seasons, he made around 90 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 4 assists, playing a key role in Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League.

With elite facilities, a youth-driven philosophy, and a strong legacy of player development, Borussia Dortmund appears to be the ideal stage for Jobe Bellingham to evolve. Whether he replicates Jude’s meteoric rise or carves out a distinct legacy, the move underscores Dortmund’s confidence in his immense potential and his readiness for world football’s next big stage.

'He Is Only 17 Years Old': Cristiano Ronaldo Defends Lamine Yamal After UEFA Nations League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again demonstrated his maturity and sportsmanship, this time by publicly defending Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal after Portugal’s dramatic victory in the UEFA Nations League final. The match, held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, saw Portugal clinch the title in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 2–2 draw. While Ronaldo continued to make history at 40, scoring his 138th international goal, the focus after the game turned to a gesture of respect rather than rivalry.

Despite the high-pressure environment and the symbolic nature of the final, which many framed as a clash between generations, Ronaldo shifted the narrative in a post-match interview. He praised Lamine Yamal for his immense talent and urged the media and fans to refrain from placing unnecessary pressure on the young forward.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"He's going to win a lot of titles, both collective and individual. He's only 17 years old. I repeat, he's a kid with a lot of room for improvement. He's a phenomenon, but we have to leave him alone, that's what I ask. He has a very long career ahead of him and will surely win the Nations League many times," said Ronaldo. It was a thoughtful stance that spoke to Ronaldo’s desire to see the sport evolve responsibly, with its youngest stars protected from the pitfalls of fame too soon.