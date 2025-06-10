 Jobe Bellingham Signs Five-Year Deal With Borussia Dortmund, Follows Brother Jude’s Footsteps
With elite facilities, a youth-driven philosophy, and a strong legacy of player development, Borussia Dortmund appears to be the ideal stage for Jobe Bellingham to evolve. Whether he replicates Jude’s meteoric rise or carves out a distinct legacy, the move underscores Dortmund’s confidence in his immense potential and his readiness for world football’s next big stage.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Borussia Dortmund have officially signed 19-year-old midfielder Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland on a five-year contract, marking another bold investment in youth by the German giants. The move draws inevitable comparisons to his older brother, Jude Bellingham, who once dazzled at Signal Iduna Park before making a high-profile switch to Real Madrid.

The transfer is a historic one for Sunderland, becoming the club’s most expensive sale to date. The deal reportedly includes a base fee of €33 million, with an additional €5 million in performance-based add-ons.

The younger Bellingham’s path has mirrored his brother’s in many ways. Jobe began his footballing journey at Birmingham City before joining Sunderland in 2023. Over two impressive seasons, he made around 90 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 4 assists, playing a key role in Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League.

