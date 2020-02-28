This day that year: Virat Kohli's brilliant innings in India's quickest ODI chase of 320 against Sri Lanka

In 2012, India played against Australia and Sri Lanka in a Tri-Nation series and in the 11th match against the Islanders on February 28, the Men in Blue created history by chasing a massive knock of 320 in just 36.4 overs.

Regarded as the quickest chase of 300+ runs in ODI history, it was also the beginning of Virat Kohli's era who played a brilliant knock of 133 in just 86 balls.

Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara slammed India's bowlers to score 160 and 105 runs respectively. Owing to those batsmen, Sri Lanka reached a respectable total of 320 with the loss of four wickets as the first innings came to an end.