This day that year: Virat Kohli's brilliant innings in India's quickest ODI chase of 320 against Sri Lanka

In 2012, India played against Australia and Sri Lanka in a Tri-Nation series and in the 11th match against the Islanders on February 28, the Men in Blue created history by chasing a massive knock of 320 in just 36.4 overs.
Regarded as the quickest chase of 300+ runs in ODI history, it was also the beginning of Virat Kohli's era who played a brilliant knock of 133 in just 86 balls.
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara slammed India's bowlers to score 160 and 105 runs respectively. Owing to those batsmen, Sri Lanka reached a respectable total of 320 with the loss of four wickets as the first innings came to an end.
During India's chase, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, the star-studded openers of the previous decade were dismissed rather quickly at 39 and 30 runs respectively.
While Gautam Gambhir stood his ground for a better half, a run-out sent the left-handed batsman back to the pavilion after he scored 63 runs off 64 balls.
India's chances of defeating Sri Lanka looked grim with more than 200 runs left to chase. But as Kohli took the crease, the current skipper turned the tables in India's favour after a brilliant knock of 133 runs in just 86 balls (not out) which consisted of 16 boundaries excluding 2 maximums, keeping in mind his 25 runs in the 35th over bowled by Lasith Malinga who was in his prime.
Watch his innings below:
Suresh Raina also bagged a quick 40 in 24 balls (not out) while maintaining the partnership with Kohli.
With their performance, India chased Sri Lanka's 320 runs in 36.4 overs, 80 balls lesser than the Islanders.
Despite India's performance in that match, the then captain of the squad MS Dhoni could not lead the Men in Blue to victory in the series.
It was Australia who triumphed over Sri Lanka in the finals of the tri-nation series in 2012.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)