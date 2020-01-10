Ind vs SL: Watch Virat Kohli's 'straight arrow shot' against Sri Lanka

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took some bold decisions in the final T20I against Sri Lanka that India won by 78 runs and clinched the three-match series 2-0.

Kohli pushed himself at no 6 in the batting line-up giving Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey an opportunity to open their hands. However, Kohli's plan didn't materialize as in the span of two overs India lost three wickets for 25 runs.

Despite a middle-order collapse Kohli joined forces with Manish Pandey to rebuilt the Indian innings. The 'Run-machine' played a short cameo of 17-ball 26 that included two fours and a six.

The 31-year-old skipper hit a straight six off all-rounder Angelo Matthew's good length delivery with an extremely perfect shot in the 17th over. Kohli picked the ball, transferring his weight into the shot while presenting a straight bat and send it into the sightscreen. BCCI on its website captioned the shot as 'straight as an arrow'.