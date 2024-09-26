'There Will Be That Chennai Match Feeling': Green Park Curator Drops Hint On Pitch For IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Image: X

With the talks revolving aroun the surface ahead of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Kanpur's Green Park curator Shiv Kumar has provided insight into the nature of the pitch. The curator has promised a surface which will not only last five days but will be helpful to seamers in the early stages and spinners later on.

He said, "There will be that Chennai match feeling. It will have something for everyone. It will offer bounce in the first two sessions and it will be pretty good for batting for the first two days. Then, the spinners will come into play on the last three days,"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India secured a massive 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai, and they will be keen to replicate their success in Kanpur. The pitch at Green Park, known for its black soil sourced from the village of Kali Mitti near Unnao, has a reputation for assisting spin bowling.

An UPCA official while speaking about the pitch said, "We get this soil tested from the Indian Institute of Technology. It's a special soil that is found near a pond in village Kali Mitti. It (bringing black soil from the village) is a practice we have been following for years,"

UPCA Going green during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has decided to considerably reduce the use of plastic during the second Test in order to keep the environment clean.

The UPCA has banned plastic plates for serving snacks inside the stadium and would only allow paper plates.

"This is a match at Green Park and we are striving to make it a 'green' match. We have decided to use as little plastic as possible," said stadium director Sanjay Kapur.