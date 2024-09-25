IND vs BAN: Monkey Menace Hits Kanpur Stadium During India-Bangladesh Practice Session Ahead Of 2nd Test; Video Viral

A group of monkeys nearly created panic at the green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday where players from India and Bangladesh were practicing for the upcoming second Test match starting September 27.

A video surfaced on social media which shows a several monkeys climbing on top of a white tent right over the ground.

Cricketers from India and Bangladesh can both be seen in the video, batting in the nets totally unaware of the monkey menace surrounding them.

Monkeys watch cricketers' practice

The monkeys, some even with little kids, moved around the tent canopy and were eating whatever little they could get their hands on. Stadium officials seem to be aware of the problem but it's not clear if they have taken any measures to solve it.

Monkeys could cause trouble to the spectators who come in to watch the match from Friday. Thousands are expected to attend the second and final Test of the series which India leads 1-0 after their 280-run victory in Chennai last week.

The hosts will be looking to continue their winning run and whitewash the series to extend their unbeaten record at home, which has now stood for 11 years and counting. England was the last team to beat India in a Test series here in 2012.

Rohit Sharma and Co will also host Bangladesh for a 3-T20I series before facing New Zealand's challenge in 3 Tests from October 16 to November 5 to finish the home season this year.