 IND vs BAN: Monkey Menace Hits Kanpur Stadium During India-Bangladesh Practice Session Ahead Of 2nd Test; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN: Monkey Menace Hits Kanpur Stadium During India-Bangladesh Practice Session Ahead Of 2nd Test; Video Viral

IND vs BAN: Monkey Menace Hits Kanpur Stadium During India-Bangladesh Practice Session Ahead Of 2nd Test; Video Viral

A video surfaced on social media which shows a several monkeys climbing on top of a white tent canopy right over the ground where players India and Bangladesh players were practicing ahead of the second and final Test.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
article-image

A group of monkeys nearly created panic at the green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday where players from India and Bangladesh were practicing for the upcoming second Test match starting September 27.

A video surfaced on social media which shows a several monkeys climbing on top of a white tent right over the ground.

Cricketers from India and Bangladesh can both be seen in the video, batting in the nets totally unaware of the monkey menace surrounding them.

Monkeys watch cricketers' practice

FPJ Shorts
Honey Singh or Badshah? Guru Randhawa Weighs In On Who’s The Best Rapper
Honey Singh or Badshah? Guru Randhawa Weighs In On Who’s The Best Rapper
IND vs BAN: Monkey Menace Hits Kanpur Stadium During India-Bangladesh Practice Session Ahead Of 2nd Test; Video Viral
IND vs BAN: Monkey Menace Hits Kanpur Stadium During India-Bangladesh Practice Session Ahead Of 2nd Test; Video Viral
Hezbollah Launches Qader 1 Ballistic Missile Targeting Mossad Headquarters In Tel Aviv Suburbs; Visuals Surface
Hezbollah Launches Qader 1 Ballistic Missile Targeting Mossad Headquarters In Tel Aviv Suburbs; Visuals Surface
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit

The monkeys, some even with little kids, moved around the tent canopy and were eating whatever little they could get their hands on. Stadium officials seem to be aware of the problem but it's not clear if they have taken any measures to solve it.

Monkeys could cause trouble to the spectators who come in to watch the match from Friday. Thousands are expected to attend the second and final Test of the series which India leads 1-0 after their 280-run victory in Chennai last week.

Read Also
Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test: To Avoid Major Tragedy, UP Cricket Association Asked To Close Part Of...
article-image

The hosts will be looking to continue their winning run and whitewash the series to extend their unbeaten record at home, which has now stood for 11 years and counting. England was the last team to beat India in a Test series here in 2012.

Rohit Sharma and Co will also host Bangladesh for a 3-T20I series before facing New Zealand's challenge in 3 Tests from October 16 to November 5 to finish the home season this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN: Monkey Menace Hits Kanpur Stadium During India-Bangladesh Practice Session Ahead Of 2nd...

IND vs BAN: Monkey Menace Hits Kanpur Stadium During India-Bangladesh Practice Session Ahead Of 2nd...

Viral Videos: MS Dhoni Lands In Ranchi From US, Heads Straight Home To Spend Time With Family And...

Viral Videos: MS Dhoni Lands In Ranchi From US, Heads Straight Home To Spend Time With Family And...

IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan Available For Kanpur Test Despite Injury Concerns, Informs Bangladesh...

IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan Available For Kanpur Test Despite Injury Concerns, Informs Bangladesh...

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Returns Among Best Batters After Chennai Ton, Virat Kohli Falls Out...

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Returns Among Best Batters After Chennai Ton, Virat Kohli Falls Out...

'I Do It With Pride': Manu Bhaker Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her Out For Flaunting Olympic Medals...

'I Do It With Pride': Manu Bhaker Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her Out For Flaunting Olympic Medals...