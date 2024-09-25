Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test: To Avoid Major Tragedy, UP Cricket Association Asked To Close Part Of 'Dangerous' Stand At Kanpur Stadium

A stand at Green Park stadium in Kanpur was deemed unsafe for IND vs BAN 2nd Test | Image: X

Team India will not get to see a full house at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh after one part of the stand was reportedly asked to closed.

The Uttar Pradesh Public World Departrment (PWD) raised the concern regarding the matter following which the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association decided not to sell all the tickets to the Balcony C stand.

Speaking to The Indian Express, UPCA CEO Ankit Chatterjee said, “The PWD has raised some issues and we have agreed that we will not sell all the tickets of Balcony C. We have been told to sell only 1700 tickets for the stand, which has a capacity of 4,800. The repair work will continue for the next couple of days.”

Chaterjee further added, "This stadium is not directly under UPCA, and we have a clear window of 40 days before a match to get it ready. We have done our best to keep everything intact before this important World Test Championship (WTC) match"

A PWD engineer while speaking on the issue said that the Green Park Stadium is in dire need of repair and allowing fans in Balcony C can be dangerous.

“This stand won’t be able to take the weight of even 50 fans, if they start jumping after Rishabh Pant hits a six. This part of the stadium is in dire need of repair,”.

Other issues faced by Green Park stadium ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Apart from stand, the floodlights at the stadium can also be a problem as some of the bulbs are not working.

As per the report a sports department officer said that eight bulbs of the floodlight near the VIP pavilion are not working properly. He further added, "In Kanpur, visibility has always been a problem. It’s mostly because of the pollution. The last time, India failed to win the Test against New Zealand at this venue because of bad light, ironically when all the floodlights were on. Hopefully, we won’t have to go through that embarrassment again.”