'There goes his commentary career': Twitter reacts to Sanjay Manjrekar backing protests in Mumbai against JNU violence

Indian cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was in the midst of controversy as he posted a tweet in support of the protests happening in Mumbai against JNU violence.
Scores of students have continued their protest at the Gateway of India here on Monday against the violence which broke out at the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on January 5.
Manjrekar quoted a tweet which read, "Mumbai stands with you #JNU", and wrote, "Well done Mumbai!"
Twitter didn't waste much time in reacting to his tweet.
He later tweeted, "Over the years Indians have given boundless love to their heroes without caring about their religion. That’s why I believe its impossible to shake India’s strong, secular instincts."
The students who are from different colleges were sloganeering against the Central government and are exhibiting solidarity with the JNU students injured in yesterday's violence. The students and activists had gathered here on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, soon after the reports of violence in JNU became public.
Placards with "We stand with JNU", "Stop attacks on students" written on them were also seen at the Gateway of India. Politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty. More than 30 students have been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.
