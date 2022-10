'The G.O.A.T': Virat Kohli congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring 700th club in Manchester United's win

Photo: Twitter

.Cristiano Ronaldo set a new milestone on Sunday in the EPL when he scored his career's 700th club goal for Manchester United to earn a 2-1 victory against Everton.

The Portuguese superstar received special congratulatory messages after his feat.

After the match, Ronaldo took to Instagram to congratulate his teammates for the win.

"Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! #WeStandUnited," he captioned a picture from the match.

Following the post, India batting star Virat Kohli commented, "The G.O.A.T."

Kohli's former India teammate, Yuvraj Singh too commented on the post: "700."

With a game left to play, they now have 15 points after eight games, moving them up to fifth place in the standings.

The Red Devils entered the match fresh off of a thrilling 3-2 victory over Omonia Nicosia. Prior to it, Manchester City thrashed United 6-3 in league play. They were eager to establish some uniformity after receiving conflicting results.

Manchester United played well in the opening minutes of the match as they tried to control possession and dictate the pace.

Nevertheless, they were dealt a blow five minutes later when Alex Iwobi struck a stunning goal from about 25 yards out.

The Nigerian took a touch before blasting the ball into the top-right corner to score it 1-0 after Demarai Gray played the ball infield.

After 15 minutes, Antony tied the score with a beautiful curling effort that he assisted. After 29 minutes, Anthony Martial was forced to leave the game due to an injury, which allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to enter the match. After 44 minutes, he gave his team the lead again by assisting Casemiro for his 700th career club goal. At halftime, Manchester United had a 2-1 advantage.