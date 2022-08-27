e-Paper Get App

EPL: Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo pranks ex-teammate Rio Ferdinand before 1-0 win over Southampton, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo |

Manchester United star may not be dazzling with the ball currently, but the talismanic forward is still making his presence felt on the field.

This time, on the receiving end was Ronaldo's former teammate Rio Ferdinand.

The ex-Manchester United defender was part of BT Sport's live coverage of the game and was discussing the game alongside Paul Scholes and Peter Crouch.

As the two sides were warming up around the experts, Ronaldo with a drinks bottle, sprayed water on Ferdinand's shoes, much to the Englishman's amusement.

Ronaldo was left on the bench by manager Erik ten Haag who fielded the same side that beat Liverpool on Monday night.

article-image

