‘That Always Remains My First Love’: KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Regrets Not Joining Indian Army; Video

Gautam Gambhir | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir reveals that he regrets not joining the Indian Army. Gambhir is one of the successful Indian cricketers and earned accolades in international cricket as well as in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gambhir was part of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. He made a vital contribution with the bat in finals of both tournaments. In the realm of IPL, the 42-year-old is the second-most successful captain after Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni as he led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

Despite his success as a cricketer, Gambhir harbours his deep regret for not fulfilling his desire to join the Indian Army. Speaking to Cyrus Boarcha on the podcast 'Knights Dugout', the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain said that the Army always remains his love first love, adding that he thought about joining National Defence Academy (NDA) when he was in the 11th standard.

"I love the army. That always remains my first love. The only regret is that he couldn't join the army. And I thought about it when I was in the 11th standard. My mom asked me what I wanted to do and I said that I wanted to join NDA. But, the destiny has its own say and I couldn't join the NDA." Gautam Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir's love for the Indian Army is out there as his foundation is taking care of the educational expenses of the children of brave martyrs who were killed in the Pulwama Attack in 2019.