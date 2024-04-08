‘MS Dhoni Is The Most Successful Captain India Will Ever Have’: Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of CSK vs KKR; Watch

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday at Chepauk. Keeping in mind, Dhoni's captaincy exploits for India, Gambhir revealed that there cannot be a better skipper for India than the retired cricketer.

Read Also Viral Video: MS Dhoni Walks Out To A Huge Roar From Vizag Crowd In IPL 2024 Clash vs DC

Under Dhoni, India became the only team to win all three ICC titles. The Men in Blue captured the T20 World Cup in 2007, followed by the 50-over World Cup in 2011, and lastly the Champions Trophy title in 2013. He gave up India's captaincy in 2016 and retired from international cricket in August 2020 after playing his final game in 2019.

Game recognises game! 🤝@GautamGambhir talks about @MSDhoni's tactical genius, and why he's more determined than ever to win when he comes up against him and @Chennaiipl! 💪



Will Gambhir + @ShreyasIyer15 triumph tactically over Dhoni + #RuturajGaikwad tonight? 👀



Tune in to… pic.twitter.com/kvxi5vinzC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 8, 2024

Speaking in a video uploaded by Star Sports, Gambhir stated that ICC trophies will always be bigger for him than overseas Test wins.

"MS is probably the most successful captain India will ever have. I don't think anyone can ever can reach that level, winning three ICC trophies. People can win overseas, people can win as many Test matches, but it cannot get bigger than three ICC trophies."

"I want to win" - Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir also spoke of his single-mindedness to win and reckons MS Dhoni will have the same mindset as him ahead of the big clash on Monday.

"I want to win. I am very clear in my mind. There are people, yes. Friends, mutual respect, everything is different. Everything will always remain, but then, when you are in the middle, I am captaining KKR, he is captaining CSK, and if you ask him, if he was here instead of me, he will also say the same answer, it's about winning. I want to get back in a winning dressing room."