Team India Cricketers Meet Fans Ahead Of 2nd Test Against West Indies (Watch)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma interact with fans. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India cricketers engaged with their fans following their practice session ahead of the 2nd Test against the West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli posted for photos with fans at the stadium and a few of them also got the Indian cricketers' autograph.

In a video posted on BCCI's official Twitter handle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj seemed to be coming out of the ground following a long practice session. However, they cheerfully greeted their fans. The skipper also posed for a photo with one of the young fans.

Rohit Sharma had a stellar game in the 1st Test in Dominica as he scored a pristine hundred and it was also his second overseas in the format. The right-handed batter made 103 and built a 229-run opening stand with the debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal. His solid opening partnership with the youngster helped the tourists take a 271-run lead from where India registered an innings and 141-run victory.

Rohit Sharma backs Ishan Kishan's desire to play aggressive cricket:

In a pre-match presser, Rohit claimed that Ishan Kishan deserves more opportunities to display his aggressive form of cricket and elaborated:

"So we need to give (him) opportunities. He’s a left-handed batter and likes to play a lot of aggressive cricket. I have had a clear conversation with him on how I want him to play and have given him complete freedom. He has the game and if he wants a bit of freedom to express himself, then that is our job. We will do that with Ishan."

Team India have already accumulated 60 points in their prevailing cycle of the World Test Championship.

