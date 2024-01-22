TATA Mumbai Marathon: IPS Vishwas Nangare Patil Qualifies For South Africa's Prestigious Comrades Marathon

Tata Mumbai Marathon is synonymous with resilience and dedication. If there is a race to find those with such inspiring traits, IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil would be one of the top contenders. Already a distinct participant in several marathons, including a global run, the 50-year-old currently serves as the Additional Director General of Police in the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Patil in the Marathon since 2012

Patil is not a new face in Tata Mumbai Marathon. Since 2012, he has been participating in the half marathon category. Given his habit, he pushed his limits and competed in the full marathon category this year. The top cop finished the 42km race in 4 hours and 49 minutes. Patil's physical endurance can be gauged by the fact that he completed the run six seconds before the requisite qualifying time.

The feat has paved Patil's way for participating in the prestigious yet gruelling Comrades Marathon, which is held annually in South Africa. The ultra-marathon covers an approx 88km track between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

“It’s sheer consistency and discipline which makes you beat all your limitations and achieve new heights! Marathon is a race of mind more and you have to condition both mind and body together,” said an elated Patil. Inspired by the cop's commitment to a healthy lifestyle, his wife Rupali and daughter Janhavi also participated in the 21km half marathon this year.

Patil uses platform to promote social causes

Patil's passion for sports is also noteworthy as he effectively uses the marathon platforms to promote social causes and community well-being, while addressing critical issues like health, education and environmental conservation.

Known for his bravado during the police operation at the time of 26/11 terror attack, Patil's daredevilry can be imagined from his recent adventure of skydiving from 15,000 feet at the Seville airfield in Spain. His life story serves as an inspiration for those seeking to balance professional responsibilities with personal passions.

Patil's other accomplishments

Pune Half Marathon

Thane Half Marathon

Hiranandani Half Marathon

Satara Hill Half Marathon