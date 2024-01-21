TATA Mumbai Marathon: Runners Light Streets Up As Event Garners Enormous Appeal; Check Photos

By: Aakash Singh | January 21, 2024

Rajeshwar Singh of Animal Save India Foundation believes every animal deserve to live a life free of any suffering caused by humans. Singh said they advocate plant-based diet strictly.

(Credits: Twitter)

Pankaj, a quadriplegic, stepped up to become part of the race. Pankaj credited Nina Foundation for providing him the inspiration, while Yuuf trained him for the Marathon.

(Credits: Twitter)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also graced with his presence.

(Credits: Twitter)

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bains had flagged off the Tata Mumbai Marathon Elite Race. The race began from opposite the CSMT stadium.

(Credits: Twitter)

Runners take it to the streets during the Marathon. A total of 56000 participated in 19th edition of the Marathon, with 2900 present virtually

(Credits: Twitter)

Renowned Bollywood actor Milind Soman was one of the celebrities present for the 19th edition of the TATA Mumbai Marathon.

(Credits: Twitter)

Srinu Bugatha stood first among the Indians with a provisional time of 2:17:29. Gopi Thonakal (L) came 2nd with a time of 2:18:27, while Sher Singh Tanwar stood 3rd with a timing of 2:19:37*.

(Credits: Twitter)

Hayle Lemi won his 2nd consecutive TATA Mumbai Marathon. He came first with an outstanding timing of 2:07:50.

(Credits: Twitter)

Aberash Minsewo was crowned as the winner among International Elite Women with a timing of 2:26:06. Muluhabt Tsega stood 2nd.

(Credits: Twitter)