Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Kenya’s veteran runner Sharon Cherop urges athletes to invest prize money wisely, says 'Running is not permanent'

The 38-year-old Elite athlete will be participating in her first Tata Mumbai Marathon this year

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
(L to R)- Ethiopia's Worknesh Alemu, Hayle Lemi, Kenya's Rodah Tanui, men's defending champion Ethiopia's Derara Hurisa, Kenya's Sharon Cherop and Kenya's Philemon Rono ahead of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 on January 13 | Pic/PTI
Mumbai: Kenya’s veteran runner Sharon Cherop is on a mission at Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. No, it’s not to clinch the first place or break the track record. The 38-year-old Elite athlete, who will be participating in her first Tata Mumbai Marathon this year, is helping upcoming athletes by educating them to invest their prize money in order to build a life after their sporting career ends.

What about life after running?

The two-time Boston Marathon winner (2011, 2012), wants fellow athletes to have a stable life after the running career ends. “I have been talking to my fellow athletes to invest well. After the running ends, they must have enough to have a stable life. Running gives you good money but all of a sudden when your career ends, you have nothing. So I have been educating them to do something constructive which will help them to earn a living as running is not permanent,” said Cherop, who grew up in a family of cattle-raisers. Cherop herself has her own business. “I invested my prize money wisely and now I have a line  of beauty products,” she said.      

Coming to the race, Cherop said it was her experience that is holding her steady. "At this age, I am just counting on my experience. The miles I have after all the marathons I have done, are helping me,” concluded Cherop.

