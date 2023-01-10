Western Railway to run two special slow local trains for TATA Mumbai Marathon on January 15

The Western Railway has decided to run two additional special slow local trains in the early morning of January 15 for the upcoming TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 on Sunday.

The trains will run from Virar to Churchgate & Churchgate to Bandra.

Further, Train No. BO 90004 Borivali to Churchgate which is scheduled to depart at 03.50 hrs from Borivali will be preponed by 5 mins from Borivali station and will depart at 03.45 hrs instead of 03.50 hrs.

Mumbai Marathon Happening After Two Years

Two years after the pandemic, Tata Mumbai Marathon has planned to return with the 18th edition of the iconic race which always takes place on the third Sunday of 2023.

The announcement was confirmed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and promoters of Procam International on Wednesday.

For seventeen years, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has not only personified the sporting spirit of Mumbai and India but has also been a showcase of what makes each one of us better - in the many roles we live through. This year, we celebrate this very spirit of #HarDilMumbai.

Where to Register for Mumbai Marathon

The registration for the Full Marathon has commenced from August 11 to November 30 at tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in along with registrations for all virtual run categories.