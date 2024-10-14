Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh Recalls Getting Bowling Tips From Virat Kohli Ahead of Ranji Trophy Debut

Gurjapneet Singh with Virat Kohli | Image: X

Tamil Nadu's Gurjapneet Singh is having a memorable Ranji Trophy debut against Saurashtra. The left arm pacer not only dismissed dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck on Sunday but ended up resgitering his best bowling figures. Speaking to Indian Express on sidelines of the match, Gurjapneet recalled the time when he avoided a stredown with Virat Kohli while bowling in Team India nets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gurjapneet Singh was bowling to Virat Kohli as a net bowler. During the session, he got a memorable death stare from Kohli. But at the end of practice, Kohli gave him some good advice. He said, "I bowled to him and quickly looked away because he seemed really angry. But I realized he was more frustrated with himself. After a straight drive, he looked at me and smiled."

He further said that the conversation with Kohli did not end there as he gave him tips on bowling when there is no help from the surface. He said, "When there's no movement, change the angle and try bowling around the wicket. Even a little movement from that angle can trouble a lot of batsmen."

Tamil Nadu inflict innings defeat on Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy

Debutant pacer Gurjapneet Singh produced a brilliant spell (9-5-7-4) in the second innings and put Tamil Nadu in a commanding position on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Sunday.

TN started day three on 278 for three and was bowled out for 367 at lunch, having secured a 164-run first-innings lead.

In Saurashtra's second innings, Gurjapneet bowled brilliantly to finish 9-5-7-4 leaving Saurashtra at 35/5. The play ended early after heavy rain washed out the entire session.

However, on day 4, the left-arm pacer picked up two more wickets to finish the match with figures of 6/22 as Tamil Nadu won the match by an innings and 70 runs.