Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Mumbai Outclass Vidarbha To Clinch 42nd Title At Wankhede To End 8-Year Wait

Heavyweights Mumbai won a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title with a 169-run victory over Vidarbha in the final at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Mumbai had last won the Ranji Trophy in the 2015-16 season.

Set an improbable target of 538 to win the summit clash after being outplayed since the first day afternoon, Vidarbha put up a resolute show with the bat to frustrate their hosts for the majority of the fourth and final day's play.

Akshay Wadkar's defiant century in vain

Despite the big margin of victory, there were a few nervy moments for Mumbai this morning as Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey batted with steely resolve.

It was all over for Vidarbha when Dhawal Kulkarni bowled last man Umesh Yadav, the veteran seamer bowing out of first-class cricket on a high after knocking over the batter's leg stump.

Dhawal Kulkarni steps into retirement on a high

"It's a cricketer's dream to start and finish on a high. This is my 6th final, 5th time we've won and this will be dear for me.

"It was an excellent gesture, I didn't expect (that Rahane would give him the ball to finish the game), but hats off for Tushar who gave the ball to me despite taking two wickets in an over. I've got experience as I've played with big stars, they've shared plenty of experience with me and I have passed the same to the younger lot," Kulkarni said after the match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Wadkar made a defiant 102 off 199 balls, while out-of-favour India batter Karun Nair compiled a measured 74 in the second innings, but there efforts were not enough for two-time winners Vidarbha to challenge Mumbai's supremacy in the summit showdown.

Tanush Kotian was the most successful bowler for Mumbai in Vidarbha's second innings, finishing with impressive figures of 4/95.

Brief scores:

Mumbai: 224 and 418

Vidarbha: 105 and 368 (Akshay Wadkar 102, Karun Nair 74; Tanush Kotian 4/95).