T20 World Cup: With rain playing havoc Down Under, Team India can't afford any slip-ups

If one thing apart from that nerve-crashing India-Pakistan thriller that has dominated the headlines in the ongoing T20 World Cup, it has to be RAIN!

The clouds are bursting heavily across Australia, impacting the mega event in many ways.

So far, rain has already had an impact on three major games. First, the game between South Africa and Zimbabwe was called off on Monday at Hobart and then Ireland beat England today (October 26) by D/L method as it started raining when England needed 53 off 33. Afghanistan vs New Zealand match was also called off at Melbourne.

All these matches were expected to go in favour of strong sides viz South Africa, England and New Zealand. Although one shouldn’t take away the possibility that anything could happen on a cricket field, the odds were more stacked on their side.

Tournament wide open

What it has done is that both groups are now wide open! India, who beat Pakistan in a close encounter on Sunday, will also have to be extra careful, given the fact that rain can halt any game and change the scenario of the points table.

The Men-in-Blue face the Netherlands tomorrow (October 27) at Sydney, then South Africa at Perth on October 30 followed by Bangladesh at Adelaide on November 02 and finally, Zimbabwe at Melbourne on November 06. The weather forecast shows chances of a downpour in Sydney tomorrow, meaning that India can’t afford to take any`\ of the matches lightly.

No matter who the opposition is, Rohit Sharma & Co would have to put in their A-game to ensure no roadblocks halt their voyage to the semi-finals! A rain-halted match results in points being shared, which could take away the chances of grabbing what one expects to be easy points.

Rain factor

Every team is aware of the rain factor, so playing as per the demands of the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method is equally important. Indian team management will have to plan accordingly going into the upcoming matches.