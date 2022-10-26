'Abysmal, embarrassing': England fans distraught after Three Lions suffer shock 5 runs defeat via D-L method to Ireland in T20 World Cup

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

England fans were left ruing what should have been an easy win after rain played spoilsport in England's already shaky chase, helping Ireland defeat the former champions by five runs as per Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the Group 1, Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

Ireland rise

With this win, Ireland has climbed to fourth position in points table with two points and one win in two matches. England sit at third position with two points and one win in two matches.

Chasing 158, England's hard-hitting top order faced an implosion yet again. Medium pacer Josh Little dismissed dangerous opener Jos Buttler (0) and Alex Hales (7), reducing England to 14/2 in their 2.4 overs.

Dawid Malan started off playing some good shots, but England lost yet another star batter as Ben Stokes' stumps were castled by medium pacer Fionn Hand for just 6 off 8 balls. The former champions were reduced to 29/3.

Malan was joined by youngster Harry Brook and both took England through the remainder of the powerplay safely. In six overs, England was at 37/3, with Malan (15*) and Brook (3*) at the crease.

England reached the 50-run mark in 8.5 overs. The duo started to build a partnership, taking England's chase in the right direction. At the end of 10 overs, England was at 63/3, with Malan (23*) and Brook (17*).

In the 11th over, Ireland missed two great chances to strengthen their hold on the match by dropping Brook and Malan in two consecutive balls. However, Gerath Delany undid the damage caused by catching Brook for 18 off 21 balls, breaking the 38-run stand between Brook and Malan. George Dockrell got his first wicket of the match.

All-rounder Moeen Ali joined Malan at the other end and two southpaws had to guide England towards another victory.

Malan, who had been holding together England's innings till this point, was dismissed by Barry McCarthy for 35 off 37 balls after being caught by Fionn Hand. Half of the English batting lineup was back in the hut for 86/5.

Ali was joined by Liam Livingstone. Ali helped England cross the 100-run mark in 14.2 overs.

Rain interruption

Rain interrupted play at this point. England were 5 runs behind the par score of 110 as they had scored 105/5 in 14.3 overs, with Ali (24*) and Livingstone (1*). The action could not start and rain exceeded the cut-off time.

As a result, Ireland won the match by five runs.

Little (2/16) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland. McCarthy, Hand and Dockrell took one wicket each.

England fans took to social media to share their reactions.

Here are a few reactions.

Abysmal and embarrassing. Buttler’s been taking us backwards since becoming captain. Shoehorning Stokes in the team ahead of inform players when he’s done nothing to deserve it in this format recently, Woakes not been good enough at this level for a while now too. Pathetic. — zeeks (@reprahm23) October 26, 2022

England fans crying is my source of happiness. I live for this day their tears work as glucose for my body their screams bring peace to my ears. this is the best scenery I can ever witness. — sport (@sportyzzz527) October 26, 2022

Giving it big'un, you've bottled the last 5 world cups — jacob wadsworth (@jacobwadswort18) October 26, 2022

Too many players thinking they could just turn up and the win was guaranteed. Stokes has to be dropped. Congratulations to Ireland, thoroughly deserved. — Sean Johnson (@Johnson87Sean) October 26, 2022