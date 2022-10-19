e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup: Injured England pacer Reece Topley to be replaced by Tymal Mills say reports

T20 World Cup: Injured England pacer Reece Topley to be replaced by Tymal Mills say reports

The 28-year-old left-armer rolled his left ankle during a fielding drill in Brisbane on Monday ahead of England's final warm-up match against Pakistan.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Reece Topley |
Follow us on

Perth: England seamer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an ankle injury, dealing a major blow to the team's campaign beginning here on Saturday. He will be replaced by left arm seamer Tymal Mills, according to the reports.

The 28-year-old left-armer rolled his left ankle during a fielding drill in Brisbane on Monday ahead of England's final warm-up match against Pakistan. He will now play no part in the main tournament, Sky Sports reported. It is understood that the scans taken after the injury have revealed significant damage.

England, who play against Afghanistan in their opening match here on Saturday, have two fast bowlers among their travelling reserves; left-armer Tymal Mills and right-arm quick Richard Gleeson. Topley's replacement, Mills, who has not played since August because of a toe injury, is most likely to be promoted into the full squad as Topley's replacement.

Topley is England's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals in 2022, with 17 scalps in 16 games at an average of 28. He became an integral part of England's T20 bowling attack, operating with the new ball and at the death.

He has had four back stress fractures in five years, most recently in 2018, which led him to consider retirement. At last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, Mills played four matches, picking up seven wickets, before his tournament was ended by a thigh injury.

Read Also
LIVE Ind vs NZ T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Score and Updates: Match abandoned due to rain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel or Mohammed Shami?: How India should line up against...

Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel or Mohammed Shami?: How India should line up against...

'It's always a blockbuster': Rohit Sharma on Ind vs Pak clash in T20 World Cup, watch

'It's always a blockbuster': Rohit Sharma on Ind vs Pak clash in T20 World Cup, watch

‘I possess experience’: Sandeep Patil on his decision to fight for MCA president’s post

‘I possess experience’: Sandeep Patil on his decision to fight for MCA president’s post

Mumbai Cricket Association Election: Now Sharad Pawar allies with Shinde-Fadnavis

Mumbai Cricket Association Election: Now Sharad Pawar allies with Shinde-Fadnavis

'This could impact Pakistan's visit to India': PCB on BCCI secretary Jay Shah's desire to play Asia...

'This could impact Pakistan's visit to India': PCB on BCCI secretary Jay Shah's desire to play Asia...