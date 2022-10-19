LIVE Ind vs NZ T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Score and Updates: Rain delays start

19 October 2022 01:11 PM IST
While the rain abates, read why Shami is the best replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah by our cricket expert Mohsin Kamal
India comes into the warm-up tie with a thrilling 6-run win over Australia while NZ suffered a massive 9-wicket defeat. For India, this match was of a major significance going into their clash against Pakistan on October 23, as Rohit & Co would have liked to fine-tune their preparations as well as their playing XI.
It is raining in Brisbane according to BCCI. A major delay is expected with the reduction of overs. Heavy rain forced the abandonment of Pakistan vs Afghanistan earlier on in the day on the same ground.
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult
India squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match at The Gaba, Brisbane
