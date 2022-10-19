e-Paper Get App
LIVE Ind vs NZ T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Score and Updates: Rain delays start
LIVE Ind vs NZ T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Score and Updates: Rain delays start

Wednesday, October 19, 2022
article-image
19 October 2022 01:11 PM IST

While the rain abates, read why Shami is the best replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah by our cricket expert Mohsin Kamal  

Why is Mohammed Shami the best replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup squad
article-image
19 October 2022 01:11 PM IST

India comes into the warm-up tie with a thrilling 6-run win over Australia while NZ suffered a massive 9-wicket defeat. For India, this match was of a major significance going into their clash against Pakistan on October 23, as Rohit & Co would have liked to fine-tune their preparations as well as their playing XI.    

19 October 2022 01:11 PM IST

It is raining in Brisbane according to BCCI. A major delay is expected with the reduction of overs. Heavy rain forced the abandonment of Pakistan vs Afghanistan earlier on in the day on the same ground.   

19 October 2022 12:51 PM IST

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult

19 October 2022 12:51 PM IST

India squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant

19 October 2022 12:51 PM IST

Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match at The Gaba, Brisbane    

