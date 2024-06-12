T20 World Cup 2024: How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Super 8 After Convincing Win Over Canada In New York?

Babar Azam-led Pakistan finally opened their account with an 8-wicket win over Canada in T20 World Cup Group A match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday, June.

With a target of 107, Pakistan chased it down in 17.3 overs on a tricky pitch. Mohammad Rizwan once again stepped up for the team as he led the batting with an unbeaten innings of 53 off 53 balls. Skipper Babar Azam chipped in with useful contributions of 33 off 33 balls.

In bowling, Pakistan put their best forward to restrict Canada to modest total of 106/7 in a stipulated 20 overs. Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf led Pakistan's bowling attack by picked two wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah took a scalp each.

After the win against Canada, the question once again arises whether Pakistan still have a chance to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Men in Green had a disappointing start to their campaign as they suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the co-hosts USA, followed up with another loss against arch-rivals. With two consecutive defeats, Pakistan's chances of qualification for the Super 8 looked slim.

However, Pakistan can still make it to the Super 8 if India and Ireland lose their last two fixtures and the Men in Green win against Ireland in Group A. If these results materialize, then Babar Azam and his boys can advance to the Super 8 stage. Their qualification, however, will ultimately depend on their Net Run Rate (NRR)