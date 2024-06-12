'I Hear 119 Is A Hard Score To Chase On Here': Nasser Hussain's Hilarious Dig At Ramiz Raja During PAK vs CAN T20 WC 2024 Match In New York; VIDEO

Nasser Hussain and Ramiz Raja | Credits: Twitter

Former England captain Nasser Hussain took a hilarious dig at his co-commentator and former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja during T20 World Cup 2024 clash between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

Pakistan skipper opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Canada. The Men in Green's bowling attack put their best forward to restrict Canada to modest total of 106/7 in a stipulated 20 overs. Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf led the Pakistan's bowling attack by picked two wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah took a scalp each.

Aaron Johnson led Canada's batting with a valiant innings 52 off 44 balls, while other batters failed to step up for the team.

At one stage Canada were 90/7 in 17.5 overs when Ramiz Raja commented on air that anything between 110-115 would be defendable total.

"If they can get to 110 or 115 maybe." Raja said.

In response, Nasser Hussain hilariously reminded former Pakistan cricketer of Men in Green's failure to chase 120-run target against India.

"I hear 119 is a hard score to chase on here." Former England captain replied.

Pakistan bundled out India for 119 in 19 overs. Despite a mere target of 120, the Men in Green fell seven runs short of achieving it. Mohammad Rizwan's wicket turned the game around as he was anchoring the innings and kept the scoreboard ticking. After Rizwan's dismissal, Pakistan's middle-order failed to step up, costing a victory for the team.

Mohammad Rizwan's fifty keep Pakistan hopes alive for Super 8 qualification

"The Group A match against Canada was crucial for Pakistan, following consecutive defeats against the USA and India, to keep their hopes of Super 8 qualification alive.

However, the Men in Green managed to open their account and be in contention to finish in top 2 in order to qualify for the next round of the T20 World Cup 2024. With a target of 107, Pakistan chased it down in 17.3 overs on a tricky pitch.

Mohammad Rizwan once again stepped up for the team as he led the batting with an unbeaten innings of 53 off 53 balls. Skipper Babar Azam chipped in with useful contributions of 33 off 33 balls.

Pakistan will play their final group stage match against Ireland at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on June 16, Sunday, However, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions qualification to the Super 8 stage will depend on the outcome of the match between India and the USA, slated to take place on Wednesday (today) in New York.