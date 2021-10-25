T20 World Cup 2021: Watch South Africa Vs West Indies match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

South Africa will cross swords with West Indies in the sixth game of Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Both the teams will head into the game on the back of defeats in their previous encounters. While South Africa endured a five-wicket loss to Australia, West Indies were hammered by England in all departments.

Speaking of the head to head record, the two sides have encountered each other on 15 occasions in T20I format, with South Africa leading the number game with a score of 9-6.

Also, the proteas have claimed three of the last four T20Is up against the men in maroon as they beat the West Indies 3-2 in the five-match series earlier this year. As far as the record in T20 World Cup is concerned, South Africa defeated West Indies in 2007 and 2009. However West Indies won in the 2016 contest.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the South Africa vs West Indies match on Tuesday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies game begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday (October 26).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:50 PM IST