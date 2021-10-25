e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2021: Fans slam trolls for blaming Mohammad Shami after India's loss against Pakistan

Requiring 151 runs to register their first ever World Cup win over India, Pakistan reached the target without losing a single wicket with 13 balls to spare.
FPJ Web Desk
Mohammed Shami | File Pic

Mohammed Shami | File Pic

Moments after the Indian cricket team was outplayed by Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match at Dubai, some Indian fans began to troll Mohammad Shami, blaming and accusing him of purposely siding with Pakistan team resulting in India's humiliating 10-wicket loss in the opening game.

Requiring 151 runs to register their first ever World Cup win over India, Pakistan reached the target without losing a single wicket with 13 balls to spare, recording their arch rival India's most dismal performance against them in a World Cup match. Shami, who was bowling the 18th over of the high profile game, leaked 17 runs in five balls. Infuriated by this, the some of the bigoted Indian fans, took to social media to hound the Indian fast bowler and questioned his integrity.

Ironically, the brazen attacks unfolded on a day the the Men in Blue pledged solidarity with the global campaign, Blacks Live Matter. Many fans came in support of the fast bowler and urged the Indian captain Kohli and his teammates to publicly condemn the trolling of Shami citing the example of England football team as to how they reacted after three Black players had to face racist attack from bigoted fans upon missing penalties during the Euro championship this year.

India will play their second game of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 31 against New Zealand in Dubai International Stadium.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
