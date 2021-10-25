T20 World Cup 2021: Fans slam trolls for blaming Mohammad Shami after India's loss against Pakistan

Moments after the Indian cricket team was outplayed by Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match at Dubai, some Indian fans began to troll Mohammad Shami, blaming and accusing him of purposely siding with Pakistan team resulting in India's humiliating 10-wicket loss in the opening game.

Requiring 151 runs to register their first ever World Cup win over India, Pakistan reached the target without losing a single wicket with 13 balls to spare, recording their arch rival India's most dismal performance against them in a World Cup match. Shami, who was bowling the 18th over of the high profile game, leaked 17 runs in five balls. Infuriated by this, the some of the bigoted Indian fans, took to social media to hound the Indian fast bowler and questioned his integrity.

This is unnecessary hatred for #Shami Because every team members was responsible for the lose so please show some humanity guys come on 🙏 — Rumpa (@ItsMeRumpa) October 25, 2021

Imagine this sports manship if this face was #Shami and not #Kohli pic.twitter.com/V1Eki0NIvD — BongBaba2 (@BongBaba2) October 25, 2021

Advertisement

Toxic Indian fans targetting @MdShami11 on the base of his religion after the loss, calling him traitor abusing him. Pathetic reaction from india fans. We should back our players rather than abusing them. #Shami (P.S. The attached picture is a scene from movie Chak De India). pic.twitter.com/AXBxUS2b6x — Error 404 (@showmeyouradhar) October 25, 2021

The islamophobic hate against #shami with aspersions on his patriotism and his commitment to the country. If this and the state enabled hatred against Indian minorities is not worth taking a knee, I don’t know what is @imVkohli @BCCI — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 25, 2021

Ironically, the brazen attacks unfolded on a day the the Men in Blue pledged solidarity with the global campaign, Blacks Live Matter. Many fans came in support of the fast bowler and urged the Indian captain Kohli and his teammates to publicly condemn the trolling of Shami citing the example of England football team as to how they reacted after three Black players had to face racist attack from bigoted fans upon missing penalties during the Euro championship this year.

Advertisement

If @imVkohli can graciously hug Pakistani openers (what a fine gesture, I appreciate that), let him stand up for @MdShami11 - now - not because of Shami's faith, but to show the vitriolic abusers that all Indians are equal, and always will be. He needs to do it now. — saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) October 25, 2021

I stand with Md. Shami ✊✊✊✊. No matter what is going on. He is a great Indian bowler. We all should stand with Md. Shami. ✊✊✊✊ #MohammadShami #Shami — Mozammil Warsi | مزمل وارثی (@mozammilwarsi) October 25, 2021

Advertisement

If you don’t speak up now, @imVkohli, about the disgusting abuse @MdShami11 is getting after our loss, then you really shouldn’t be leading our side. Don’t disappoint us, please. — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) October 24, 2021

#Shami

Mohmd shami is so kind and honest with our nation .no matter India win or loss .why only shami Target .this is not acceptable in India pic.twitter.com/3s7LSRz9WW — Sandeep Dwivedi (@sandeep57081659) October 25, 2021

How many of these #TeamIndia players will stand for #Shami ? pic.twitter.com/x2t9gGKCDm — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) October 25, 2021

Some of you make me sick. dirt mentality. abusing a cricketer who serves his nation when called upon. appreciate karlo if another team has played well. What will you teach your children when they lose a race in school, to abuse their fellow one if there’s a loss? #Shami — Karan Jotwani (@BabaJotwani) October 24, 2021

India will play their second game of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 31 against New Zealand in Dubai International Stadium.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:30 PM IST