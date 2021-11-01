T20 World Cup 2021: Watch South Africa Vs Bangladesh match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

Bangladesh will square off against South Africa in the Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, led by Mahmudullah are virtually out of the tournament after losing all their three games in the group stage of the event. To make things worse, their veteran war-horse Shakib Al Hasan has been forced to pull out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. South Africa, on the other hand currently occupy the second spot in the points table. They will be heading into the game on back of a four-wicket win against Sri Lanka on Saturday, October 29.

Speaking of the head to head record, the two teams have met each other six times in this format, with Proteas winning all of them.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the South Africa vs Bangladesh match on Tuesday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh game begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday (November 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 04:08 PM IST