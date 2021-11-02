T20 World Cup 2021: Watch India vs Afghanistan match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

India will take on Afghanistan in the Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

India, after suffering crushing defeats at the hands of arch-rival Pakistan and then New Zealand will need to get better of Afghanistan by a huge margin in order to keep their semifinal hopes afloat. Afghanistan, on the other hand are enjoying an impressive run so far, winning their matches against Scotland and Namibia and a giving Pakistan a tough time in their previous game which the men in green could only pocket owing to Asif Ali blitzkrieg.

A thrilling contest is on the cards with a lot at stake for Virat & Co. and a promising Afghanistan side who possess the might and prowess of the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the India vs Afghanistan match on Wednesday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan game begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday (November 3).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 04:57 PM IST