'Swiss Accent Doesn't Cut It': Roger Federer Cheekily Answers On The Prospect Of Becoming Next James Bond; Video

Roger Federer and Daniel Craig. | (Credits: X)

Swiss Tennis legend Roger Federer gave a cheeky response to being asked whether he would back himself to be the James Bond. During the black carpet ceremony ahead of Laver Cup 2025, the 44-year-old said he wouldn't back himself to be the best James Bond as his accent wouldn't cut it.

One of the greatest film franchises when it comes to Hollywood, there are 27 James Bond films that have been released so far. The likes of Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig have portrayed as Bond, who plays the role of a British Secret Agent for MI6, a fictionalized version of the Foreign Intelligence Agency.

Watch the below video as Federer was asked:

"You don't think you could be the next James Bond?"

The veteran answered:

Me? No. The Swiss Accent doesn't cut it."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I think Europe is probably the favourite" - Roger Federer

When asked to pick the favourites for the eighth edition of the Laver Cup, Federer said it has to be Europe, given they have the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. He told CNBC:

"I think Europe is probably the favourite - mainly because of Alcaraz and [Alexander] Zverev on the team. "Especially Alcaraz - he’s playing tennis on another level, honestly. I always enjoy watching Carlos - he’s a real treat to watch. I do think that Europe probably overall has a stronger team, and I think the doubles are not as crucial this time around because I think both teams are about equally strong in the doubles. It's going to come down to the singles."

Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz battled in last three Grand Slam finals, with the latter winning two.