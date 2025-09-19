 'Geez, I Almost Kicked It': Roger Federer Involved In Hilarious Moment While Posing For Picture During Black Carpet Ahead Of Laver Cup 2025; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Geez, I Almost Kicked It': Roger Federer Involved In Hilarious Moment While Posing For Picture During Black Carpet Ahead Of Laver Cup 2025; Video

'Geez, I Almost Kicked It': Roger Federer Involved In Hilarious Moment While Posing For Picture During Black Carpet Ahead Of Laver Cup 2025; Video

Swiss Tennis legend Roger Federer reacted hilariously before posing for a photo during the Black Carpet ahead of Laver Cup 2025, which begins on September 19. With a stack of alcohol bottles kept where he posed, the veteran athlete said, 'How is everyone? Oh Geez, I almost kicked it. That would have been a good one.'

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Roger Federer. | (Image Credits: X)

Swiss Tennis legend Roger Federer reacted hilariously before posing for a photo during the Black Carpet ahead of Laver Cup 2025, which begins on September 19. With a stack of alcohol bottles kept where he posed, the veteran athlete said, 'How is everyone? Oh Geez, I almost kicked it. That would have been a good one.'

Read Also
'Roger Federer Slice': Carlos Alcaraz's Sensational Shot Draws Massive Praise From Commentator...
article-image

Federer is notably one of the founders and co-creator of the esteemed Tennis tournament. The eighth edition of the Laver Cup is all set to run from September 19 to 21 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, USA. Named after the Australian Tennis legend Rod Laver, the tournament first began in the year 2017 and it takes place between Team Europe and Team World. Six players each from both sides will compete against one another to establish supremacy.

Watch the below video:

"I think Europe is probably the favourite" - Roger Federer

FPJ Shorts
Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Last Video Before His Demise Goes Viral; He Was Going To Perform In Singapore
Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Last Video Before His Demise Goes Viral; He Was Going To Perform In Singapore
'...Aggressive Nete Aahet': CM Devendra Fadnavis Condemns BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Remarks On NCP-SP Leader Jayant Patil | VIDEO
'...Aggressive Nete Aahet': CM Devendra Fadnavis Condemns BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Remarks On NCP-SP Leader Jayant Patil | VIDEO
74-Year-Old Employee's Emotional Resignation Letter Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'We Got Your Back'
74-Year-Old Employee's Emotional Resignation Letter Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'We Got Your Back'
Stock Market Ends 3-Day Winning Streak On Profit-Booking, Adani Group Stocks Shine After SEBI Clean Chit
Stock Market Ends 3-Day Winning Streak On Profit-Booking, Adani Group Stocks Shine After SEBI Clean Chit

When asked to pick the favourites for the eighth edition of the Laver Cup, Federer said it has to be Europe, given they have the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. He told CNBC:

"I think Europe is probably the favourite - mainly because of Alcaraz and [Alexander] Zverev on the team. "Especially Alcaraz - he’s playing tennis on another level, honestly. I always enjoy watching Carlos - he’s a real treat to watch. I do think that Europe probably overall has a stronger team, and I think the doubles are not as crucial this time around because I think both teams are about equally strong in the doubles. It's going to come down to the singles."

Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz battled in last three Grand Slam finals, with the latter winning two.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Geez, I Almost Kicked It': Roger Federer Involved In Hilarious Moment While Posing For Picture...

'Geez, I Almost Kicked It': Roger Federer Involved In Hilarious Moment While Posing For Picture...

'It's Not How I Had Hoped...': Neeraj Chopra Drops Painful Message After Failing To Defend World...

'It's Not How I Had Hoped...': Neeraj Chopra Drops Painful Message After Failing To Defend World...

Laver Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Check Full Schedule, Format & Other Details

Laver Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Check Full Schedule, Format & Other Details

Laver Cup 2025: Tennis Legend Roger Federer & Young Star Carlos Alcaraz Decked Up In Stylish Suits...

Laver Cup 2025: Tennis Legend Roger Federer & Young Star Carlos Alcaraz Decked Up In Stylish Suits...

'I Know I Let You Down': Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Apologises To Fans After Finishing Below Neeraj...

'I Know I Let You Down': Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Apologises To Fans After Finishing Below Neeraj...