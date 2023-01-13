e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSuryakumar Yadav's omission from starting XI highlights India's bench strength, says former Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal

Suryakumar Yadav's omission from starting XI highlights India's bench strength, says former Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal

Suryakumar Yadav's omission from playing XI did surprise him but former Sri Lankan captain also feels that it is a testimony to India's tremendous bench strength in white ball cricket

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Suryakumar Yadav's omission from playing XI did surprise him but former Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal also feels that it is a testimony to India's tremendous bench strength in white ball cricket. With KL Rahul donning the big gloves at No. 5 and Hardik Pandya an automatic choice at No. 6 as the pace bowling all-rounder, India's one and only 'Mr 360 degree' will have to wait for his turn despite his phenomenal show in T20 cricket.

"Looking at this Indian team, it shows how much strength is there in the bench. I still feel Surya can play in the middle order in this Indian team," Chandimal, who will be playing for Desert Vipers in the inaugural ILT20, told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

Read Also
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Kenya’s veteran runner Sharon Cherop urges athletes to invest prize...
article-image

Surya a game changer

For Chandimal, Surya's USP will always be his strike rate and even a cameo of 30 or quick half-century from him can change the complexion of the game in no time.

"He is different to other batters. You need a guy like him in the middle-order. He can change the game by just scoring 30 to 50 runs. Opposition team can be frustrated with the speed at which he scores. I still feel he should play in ODIs," said Chandimal, whose Test match winning hundred at Galle, will forever remain a nightmare for Indian fans.

Having already lost the series 0-2, Chandimal wants Dasun Shanaka and his boys to play positive cricket.

"It is tough to play India in India but they should play positively in every department.".

India have already sealed the series 2-0 and will look to experiment with their starting XI in the 3rd ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Read Also
Rishabh Pant Health Update: Cricketer shows signs of remarkable victory, stands on his feet for the...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Ethiopia’s Derara Hurisa ready to defend title, says 'This event made...

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Ethiopia’s Derara Hurisa ready to defend title, says 'This event made...

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Kenya’s veteran runner Sharon Cherop urges athletes to invest prize...

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Kenya’s veteran runner Sharon Cherop urges athletes to invest prize...

‘Virat, you have to respect MS': Indian fielding coach reveals how Ravi Shastri managed...

‘Virat, you have to respect MS': Indian fielding coach reveals how Ravi Shastri managed...

Rishabh Pant Health Update: Cricketer shows signs of remarkable victory, stands on his feet for the...

Rishabh Pant Health Update: Cricketer shows signs of remarkable victory, stands on his feet for the...

'Playing Ashwin will be a game of chess': Marnus Labuschagne bracing himself for India series

'Playing Ashwin will be a game of chess': Marnus Labuschagne bracing himself for India series