Suryakumar Yadav In Trouble! ICC To Launch Probe Over Post-Match Comments Against Pakistan During Asia Cup 2025: Report

Suryakumar Yadav. | (Image Credits: X)

Suryakumar Yadav's remarks during the post-match presentation following India's victory over Pakistan on September 14 are likely to come back and haunt him after the ICC confirmed that it is looking into a complaint that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed.

According to the Dainik Jagran report, match referee Richie Richardson sent an email to the Indian team management about receiving two official reports from the PCB regarding Suryakumar’s post-match presentation speech and press conference remarks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What did Suryakumar Yadav say in his post-match remark?

After India’s victory over Pakistan on September 14, Suryakumar had dedicated the win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the armed forces.

In the post match presentation he said, “Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity... Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery,”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the post-match press conference, Suryakumar further stated that the Indian team followed BCCI and government instructions by avoiding post-match handshakes with Pakistani players. He added, “Our government and BCCI, we were aligned today... We came here to just play the game,”

Will does ICC's emil say about Suryakumar Yadav?

The email from match referee Richardson stated that upon reviewing all evidence and statements submitted by the PCB, Suryakumar's remarks were deemed to have potentially harmed the image of the sport and charges must be brought against the Indian captain.

The email said, "The ICC has asked me to handle two reports lodged by the Pakistan Cricket Board regarding comments made by your captain, Suryakumar Yadav, during the presentation and post-match press conference after the India vs Pakistan match on September 14 2025. After examining the full reports and reviewing the evidence, I have concluded that a charge should be brought against Suryakumar Yadav for conduct that brings the game into dispute by making inappropriate comments, which are detrimental to the interest of the game,".

Richardson further added that Suryakumar will have the opportunity to either accept the charge or face a formal hearing, which will include the ICC match referee, a BCCI and a PCB representative, and Suryakumar himself.