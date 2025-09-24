Did Suryakumar Yadav & Jaker Ali Skip The Handshake Ritual During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash? Check Out Video

Image: Sony LIV/X

During the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a small moment at the toss caught fans’ attention. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.

Initially, Suryakumar Yadav and Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali did not shake hands at the toss. However, after a brief interaction with toss anchor Ravi Shastri, the two captains exchanged a friendly fist bump, showcasing mutual respect and sportsmanship.

This moment came after India’s earlier matches in the tournament, where the team had opted not to shake hands with Pakistan players during the group stage and Super 4 encounters. In contrast, the fist bump with Jaker Ali reflected a lighter, more respectful approach, emphasizing that sportsmanship remains central despite the intensity of competition.

With the toss completed, both teams quickly turned their attention to the game itself, eager to make an impact in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025. The friendly gesture at the toss served as a subtle reminder that cricket can balance rivalry with respect and camaraderie.

Why Bangladesh Skipper Litton Das Is Not Playing Against India During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash? Reason Revealed

In a surprising development ahead of the crucial Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh in Dubai, Bangladesh captain Litton Das was ruled out of the match due to injury. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali stepped in to lead the side.

At the toss, Jaker Ali revealed that Litton had sustained an injury during a training session leading up to the game. While the specifics of the injury were not disclosed, Jaker remained optimistic, stating that they hope to have Litton back in action soon for the remainder of the tournament. His absence is a significant blow to Bangladesh, especially considering his experience and leadership in high-pressure matches.

Despite the setback, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first, opting to make use of any early assistance from the pitch under the lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The decision is in line with the trend observed throughout the tournament, where chasing has often been the preferred strategy due to dew and slightly improved batting conditions in the second innings.

With a spot in the Asia Cup final on the line, this match carries high stakes for both teams. For Bangladesh, the leadership of Jaker Ali and the performance of the playing XI will now be under sharper focus as they look to overcome the absence of their regular skipper and take a step closer to the title.