‘Surprise In The Skies’: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Meets Novak Djokovic En Route Flight To Spain

MK Stalin and Novak Djokovic | Credits: Twitter/MK Stalin

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin met World No.1 and Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic while on their way to Spain in a flight on Monday, January 29.

Djokovic was returning from Melbourne where he made his shock exit from the Australian Open 2024 after losing the semifinal against eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

For the first time in his career, the Serbian tennis icon failed to qualify for the Australian Open final after reaching the semifinal of the tournament.

In a photo that has gone viral, MK Stalin and Novak Djokovic were in all smiles for clicking a picture inside the flight. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister shared the picture on his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Surprise in the skies: Met Tennis legend Novak Djokovic en route to Spain"

Novak Djokovic had an incredible campaign until his defeat in the semifinal of the recently concluded Australian Open 2024. With his semifinal lose to eventual men's singles Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic 33-match and four-year unbeaten came to an end.

Novak Djokovic holds the joint-record alongside former American tennis legend Monica Seles' record for most consecutive wins at Australian Open 2024. The World No.1 currently holds the record of 10 titles at Melbourne Major.

Novak Djokovic visited India in 2014

The Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic met his first visit to India in 2014 for International Premier Tennis League, where he played for UAE Royals.

Ahead of his Australian Open 2024 campaign, the World No.1 expressed his willingness to visit India again and explore country's spirituality and culture. The Serb added that he has good connection with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

"I've felt that for many years. I visited India only once around 10 or 11 years ago for a two-day exhibition event in New Delhi. It was a brief stay, and I hope to return soon to explore the country's rich history, culture, and spirituality. I've great relationships with eminent personalities like Sachin, Virat and many others." Novak Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic is likely to return to action for Davis Cup Qualifying, where Serbia will take on Solavakia in Kraljevo, Serbia.