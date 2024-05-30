 'Support The Country You Live In Or...': Rahul Tewatia Hits Back At 'All Eyes On Rafah' Insta Post By Indian Celebs
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Support The Country You Live In Or...': Rahul Tewatia Hits Back At 'All Eyes On Rafah' Insta Post By Indian Celebs

'Support The Country You Live In Or...': Rahul Tewatia Hits Back At 'All Eyes On Rafah' Insta Post By Indian Celebs

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh was among a host of celebs who posted a picture of the city with the caption reading - "All Eyes On Rafah".

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
article-image

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on Thursday took a sly dig at all the Indian celebrities who have been posting about the missile strikes which led to several deaths in the city of Rafah which is located on the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, was among the celebrities who shared a picture of the city with the caption "All Eyes On Rafah".

However, Indian social media users quickly criticised these celebrities for focusing on issues in a foreign country instead of addressing the problems faced by their own countrymen abroad.

Read Also
Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Deletes 'All Eyes On Rafah' Insta Story After Public Backlash
article-image

Celebs delete controversial post

Following the backlash, Ritika and several other celebrities, including Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit, deleted their posts.

In response, Tewatia shared a picture of a person wearing a t-shirt with a message on the back that read, "Support the country you live in or live in the country you support."

Read Also
'All Eyes On POK': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Celebs Supporting Rafah, Says 'I Condemn Killings...
article-image

What happened in Rafah?

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted tents in a newly established camp for displaced civilians in Rafah on Sunday evening.

The attack killed at least 45 Palestinians and injured many others, drawing severe criticism from regional countries and the international community.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal Star Sandeep Lamichhane’s US Visa Rejected Again, Set To Miss Entire...

T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal Star Sandeep Lamichhane’s US Visa Rejected Again, Set To Miss Entire...

'Aap Chhakke Kyu Kha Rahe Hai? Form Mein Wapas Aaye': Female Fan Scolds Pakistan Spinner Shadab...

'Aap Chhakke Kyu Kha Rahe Hai? Form Mein Wapas Aaye': Female Fan Scolds Pakistan Spinner Shadab...

'Support The Country You Live In Or...': Rahul Tewatia Hits Back At 'All Eyes On Rafah' Insta Post...

'Support The Country You Live In Or...': Rahul Tewatia Hits Back At 'All Eyes On Rafah' Insta Post...

India Heavily Reliant On Spin But Biggest Threat For Australia: Michael Clarke Picks His Favourite...

India Heavily Reliant On Spin But Biggest Threat For Australia: Michael Clarke Picks His Favourite...

'Our Relation Is Not To Give Masala To Public': Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Equation With Virat Kohli

'Our Relation Is Not To Give Masala To Public': Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Equation With Virat Kohli