'Support The Country You Live In Or...': Rahul Tewatia Hits Back At 'All Eyes On Rafah' Insta Post By Indian Celebs

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on Thursday took a sly dig at all the Indian celebrities who have been posting about the missile strikes which led to several deaths in the city of Rafah which is located on the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, was among the celebrities who shared a picture of the city with the caption "All Eyes On Rafah".

However, Indian social media users quickly criticised these celebrities for focusing on issues in a foreign country instead of addressing the problems faced by their own countrymen abroad.

Celebs delete controversial post

Following the backlash, Ritika and several other celebrities, including Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit, deleted their posts.

In response, Tewatia shared a picture of a person wearing a t-shirt with a message on the back that read, "Support the country you live in or live in the country you support."

What happened in Rafah?

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted tents in a newly established camp for displaced civilians in Rafah on Sunday evening.

The attack killed at least 45 Palestinians and injured many others, drawing severe criticism from regional countries and the international community.